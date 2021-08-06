Kildare drug debt man who robbed shop had imitation firearm

A man who allegedly robbed money from a convenience store appeared at Naas District Court on August 5 via video link.

Daniel Leigh, 26, whose address was given as 20 Forest Park, Athy, faces an allegation of stealing the money at the Xl store, Dunbrin, Athy on July 22 last.

Gda McGinley said it would be alleged that the incident occurred at 8.53pm and the defendant had a balaclava and an imitation firearm.

He claimed that shop staff were threatened and CCTV images showed him in the store thirteen minutes before.

He said images would show him using the firearm to threaten staff and he took €600.

The court also heard an allegation that the defendant has a serious drug debt and this incident was done to service this debt and it was stated that the debt is believed to be €1,400.

The garda said the defendant has admitted to a serious cocaine habit and uses “the guts of“ three quarters of his earnings to buy cocaine.

The garda said there is a serious risk of another offence because of the drug debt.

The court was further told that the defendant is a regular customer of the shop and one of the reasons why the gardaí opposed bail was that the defendant may directly or indirectly interfere with witnesses.

Solicitor Seamus Boyle said the defendant is seeking to address his drug habit and will attend a counselling service in Athy.

The defendant told the court that he had previously stopped taking cocaine and went back on it because of personal circumstances.

He also said he hoped to get a loan off his father to pay the drug debt.

The defendant was granted bail, subject to conditions, by Judge Miriam Walsh.

He is not allowed to enter Athy and must sign on at Kildare garda station three times a week as well as observing a curfew between 9pm and 7am.

The defendant was remanded in custody with consent to bail and the case was adjourned to August 26.