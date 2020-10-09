Laois Offaly Kildare gardaí recover huge haul of stolen cosmetics

Offaly gardaí recover huge haul of stolen goods

Gardaí attached to the Laois, Offaly, Kildare Division say they used social media as a tool to track down a massive haul of stolen goods recently.

Gardaí say that the seizure was the result of monitoring online activity and buy and sell groups and subsequent reports.  Tullamore gardaí carried out a search over this week resulting in the recovery of over €3,000 of property stolen from business owners.

The items recovered include cosmetics and clothing from a variety of retailers. 

A person has now been charged with a number of offences.