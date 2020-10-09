Laois Offaly Kildare gardaí recover huge haul of stolen cosmetics

Gardaí attached to the Laois, Offaly, Kildare Division say they used social media as a tool to track down a massive haul of stolen goods recently.

Gardaí say that the seizure was the result of monitoring online activity and buy and sell groups and subsequent reports. Tullamore gardaí carried out a search over this week resulting in the recovery of over €3,000 of property stolen from business owners.

The items recovered include cosmetics and clothing from a variety of retailers.

A person has now been charged with a number of offences.