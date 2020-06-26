LATEST: One new case of Covid-19 in Kildare

One further case of Covid-19 has been confirmed in County Kildare, figures released this evening by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre reveal.

As of midnight on Wednesday, June 24, the latest date for which county breakdown figures are available, the number of Kildare cases stands at 1,478*.

Nationally, three more deaths have been reported from Covid-19 today, bringing the national death toll from the virus to 1,730.

A further 11 cases have been confirmed nationally as of midnight last night. The total number of confirmed cases in Ireland is now 25,414.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “WHO analysis has shown the seven-day incidence of Covid-19 in Ireland to be among the lowest in the EU. And this is thanks to collective efforts of everyone.

“However, we are witnessing new outbreaks across various countries as they ease restrictions and this reminds us of two things – the importance of adherence to public health guidelines as we ease restrictions here in Ireland and the importance of continuing to avoid all non-essential travel.”

Prof Philip Nolan, Chair of the NPHET Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group (IEMAG), said: “We continue to see extremely low levels of transmission of the virus within the population as a whole.

“However the increasing number of cases related to travel and in young adults is an emerging source of concern. It is essential that we all continue to wash our hands, practice good cough and sneeze hygiene and practice social distance.”

Dr Siobhan Ni Bhriain, National Clinical Lead, Integrated Care, HSE, said: “Although the incidence of the disease is very low in the community at present, we would urge people who develop any respiratory symptoms to contact their GP as soon as possible.”

Dr. Alan Smith, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, said: “Today, the Department of Health launches the ‘Stay Safe Guidelines booklet’. The booklet outlines safe behaviours that should be practiced in varied scenarios such as at home, at work, on public transport, shopping, and when meeting others indoors and outdoors.”

* These figures are released by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre and HSE each evening and are available to the public at https://covid19ireland-geohive.hub.arcgis.com/.

Please note that county-by-county figures are released some days in arrears, and because of that may sometimes be higher than the daily number of new cases for the country as a whole.