LATEST: Four new cases of Covid-19 in Kildare today

Four new cases of Covid-19 have been reported in County Kildare in this evening's figures. As of midnight on June 19, the latest date for which county breakdowns are available, Kildare had 1,443 confirmed cases of the virus. This is the third-highest in the country after Dublin and Cork.

No further deaths from the virus were reported today. The country's death toll stands at 1,715.

There are six new cases of the virus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Ireland to 25,379