LATEST: Two more cases of Covid-19 reported in Kildare

Two more cases of Covid-19 have been reported in Kildare today. As of midnight last Tuesday, the latest date for which county breakdowns are available, Dublin has the highest number of cases at 12,167 (48% of all cases) followed by Cork with 1,532 cases (6%) and then Kildare with 1,426 cases (6%).

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that a total of eight people with Covid-19 have died. There have now been a total 1,703 virus-related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight last night, the HPSC has been notified of 8 confirmed cases of Covid-19 across the country. There is now a total of 25,238 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “NPHET has recommended the development and implementation of a national communications campaign to increase compliance with current recommendations on the use of face-coverings. The campaign will outline best practice for use of face coverings in retail outlets, on public transport and in other public locations, where it may be difficult to maintain social distancing.”

Professor Philip Nolan, Chair of the NPHET Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group, said; “The reproductive number has remained stable, between 0.4 – 0.8 over a number of weeks. The next two weeks are now critical in limiting transmission, keeping the r-number low and suppressing the virus. It is how we interact, as we go about our daily lives more freely, that will determine whether the r-number increases.”