LATEST: Nine deaths from Covid-19 today; one new Kildare case

Nine deaths from Covid-19 have been reported today. The percentage of cases of the virus reported in Kildare remains steady at 6% of the country's total so far.

There have now been a total 1,691 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Monday, June 8, the HPSC has been notified of nine new confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 25,215 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

As of midnight last Sunday, June 7, the latest date for which county figures are available, Dublin has the highest number of cases at 12,159 (48% of all cases) followed by Cork with 1,529 cases (6%) and then Kildare with 1,424 cases (6%). The total number of Kildare cases dropped slightly earlier this week; the HSPC denotified some cases which had been diagnosed as Covid-19.

As of midnight Monday 8 June, 367,780 tests have been carried out. Over the past week, 19,364 tests were carried out. 185 tests were positive, giving a positivity rate of 1%.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “While today we report 9 new cases and the situation continues to improve in both Ireland and across Europe, the World Health Organisation has noted that now is not the time to ‘take the foot off the pedal’ and that countries need to continue to work hard to avoid complacency and promote solidarity.”