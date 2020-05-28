Report shows at least 117 people with Covid-19 have died in nursing homes and care facilities in Kildare

A report in today's Irish Times gives a breakdown of 1,030 Covid-19 related deaths that have taken place in 167 facilities caring for older people around the country - including a number in Kildare.

In Ryevale Nursing Home in Leixlip, 35 deaths were reported. Larchfield Park Nursing Home in Naas had 21 deaths, and Craddock House Nursing Home in Naas had 19. Deaths were also reported in seven other nursing homes or residential care facilities in Kildare.

The figures were privately compiled by the Health Service Executive, and obtained by The Irish Times.

To see the full Irish Times story click HERE.

The report contains a list of deaths that took place in 167 facilities caring for older people across the country, including community hospitals, long-stay units, residential institutions and nursing homes.

They are up to date as of Tuesday of this week.

The list includes those who died with both suspected and confirmed cases of Covid-19. The final figures on deaths and confirmed cases are produced by the State’s Health Protection Surveillance Centre.

As of midnight last Monday, some 1,408 cases of Covid-19 had been confirmed in County Kildare - the third-highest county number in the State.