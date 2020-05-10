LATEST: Seven new cases of Covid-19 in Kildare

Seven new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in County Kildare, up to midnight last Friday, May 8 - the latest date for which county breakdowns are available. That brings the total number of cases diagnosed in the county to 1,324.

Dublin has the highest number of cases at 11,068 (49% of all cases) followed by Kildare with 1,324 cases (6%) and then Cork with 1,207 cases (5%).

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre confirmed this evening that another 12 people have died of the virus, bringing Ireland's death toll to 1,458.

Some 236 new cases were confirmed today, with 22,996 diagnosed in total in Ireland since the start of the pandemic.