LATEST: 10 new cases of Covid-19 in Kildare

A further 10 cases of Covid-19 have been diagnosed in County Kildare, bringing the total to 1,312, as of midnight on May 6, the latest date for which county breakdowns are available. Kildare has the second highest incidents of the virus in Ireland, at 6% of the total, after Dublin with 49%.

Another 27 people have died from coronavirus, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre reported this evening, bringing the country's total death toll to 1,429.

As of 11am today, Friday, May 8, the HPSC has been notified of 156 new confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 22,541 confirmed cases of the virus in Ireland.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “Analysis of multiple data sources shows a continuing high level of compliance with public health measures. As we prepare for the next stages of living with this virus, we are learning new norms and behaviours, particularly how we interact in public spaces. Physical distancing, hand hygiene, respiratory etiquette, safe interactions apply to all if we are to keep Covid-19 suppressed in Ireland.”