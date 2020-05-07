A Kildare person has woken up as a Lotto millionaire today - but may not know it yet!

One online Lotto player in Co. Kildare has woken up €1 million richer this morning after winning the Lotto Plus 1 top prize in last night’s draw (Wednesday 6th May).



The National Lottery are now urging its Lotto players in Kildare who play online to check their emails to see if they are the lucky winner.

The winning Lotto Plus 1 were: 10, 14, 19, 21, 37, 38 and the bonus was 01.

So far this year, there have been a massive eight new millionaires made in the Lotto game which includes four lucky Lotto jackpot winners who have shared in excess of €20 million between them while there have also been another four winners of the €1 million Lotto Plus 1 top prize. There was no winner of last night’s €3,583,133 Lotto jackpot which now rolls to an estimated €4 million this Saturday.

The National Lottery has stated that an email confirming the €1 million prize win has been sent to the lucky Kildare player this morning. A spokesperson said: “One of our lucky online players has woken up to an email this morning to inform them that they have won the €1 million Lotto Plus prize! We are encouraging all of our online and App players to check their emails and to contact our prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie and we will make arrangements for you to collect your prize once COVID-19 restrictions are lifted. We have also extended the period of time that winners can collect prizes to encourage people to stay at home and not require them to make any unnecessary journeys during the current public health emergency.”

This means that any lucky winners of Lotto and Lotto Plus, Lotto 54321, EuroMillions and EuroMillions Plus, Telly Bingo, Daily Millions and Daily Millions Plus draws from 9th January 2020 until draws in the week 5th July 2020 will have an extra three months in which they can claim their prize. The prize claims extension applies to winners who purchased their tickets and scratch card games in-store, online at www.lottery.ie and via the National Lottery App.