ANSWERED: Should I wear gloves while shopping or out and about?

On Tuesday, May 5, the HSE marks the World Health Organisation Hand Hygiene Day with the message: Hand hygiene is one of the most important things that we can do to stop the spread of Covid-19 infection. They have also issued official advice on whether we should wear gloves while shopping or out and about.

Professor Martin Cormican, HSE National Lead for Antibiotic Resistance and Infection Control, says: “Most years when Hand Hygiene Day comes around we wonder how we will find a fresh way to talk to people about the importance of hand hygiene in preventing infection. This year it is all very different. Preventing infection with Covid-19 is now on everyone’s mind.

“A lot of people are using disposable gloves in everyday life. So, one of our key messages this year for hand hygiene day is that we do not recommend using gloves while doing your shopping or when you are out and about. If there are bugs on your gloves those bugs often end up on your hands when you take the gloves off and from there they can very easily end up in your mouth, nose and eyes.

"It’s much better to clean your hands regularly and properly. Even in special settings such as hospitals where gloves are valuable there is still a need to perform hand hygiene when the gloves come off. In hospitals gloves are single use for single patient care tasks.

“Hand hygiene is one of the most important things that we can do to stop the spread of Covid-19 infection, as well as preventing all the other infections that are still out there. This is true for people who work as healthcare workers and also for everyone in the home or in the workplace."

Recent research undertaken by the Department of Health shows that in relation to safe behaviours, 96% of people are washing their hands more often as a result of Covid-19. The research also shows that 90% of people who are looking ahead say that they will continue to wash their hands frequently after the pandemic.

"We want people to keep on going with their hand hygiene, help your children to learn good hand hygiene and help us to stop the spread of Covid-19 and other infections.”

How you can help protect yourself and your family from an infection or superbug:

Wash your hands properly and often:

- After coughing or sneezing

- Before and after eating

- Before and after preparing food

- Before and after touching an open sore or cut

- After using the toilet

- After changing a child’s nappy

- If you were in contact with someone who has a fever or respiratory symptoms (cough, shortness of breath, difficulty breathing)

- Before and after being on public transport

- On entering and before leaving buildings, including your home

- After touching animals or animal waste

- After removing gloves, if you wear gloves

- Before and after entering a hospital or residential setting.



Regular use of a hand moisturiser will protect your hands from the drying effects of hand hygiene products. If you have dry skin or a skin condition, apply moisturiser after washing and drying your hands.

The HSE has also issued an advisory on technology, urging us all to ask: How clean is your tech?

"Computers, phones and mobiles are a constant in lives, we can’t work without them, but how clean are they? Research has shown that PCs, keyboards, phones etc. are full of bacteria – a mouse has an average of 260 bacteria per square centimetre, a keyboard has 511 cm sq, and the mouthpiece of a telephone has an impressive 3,895! Make sure you clean your equipment even if you are working from home.

"The toilet is fine - but watch out for the handles, taps and air hand dryers…

"The real danger is not the toilet but the handles and taps. Don’t touch the toilet seat with your hands if it’s visibly dirty. Our skin acts as a protective barrier when we use the toilet - it is the largest organ in the human body. Drying your hands with paper towel will reduce the bacterial count by 45 to 60% on your hands. However, using a hand dryer will increase the bacteria on your hands by up to 255% because it blows out bacteria already living in the dryer’s warm, moist environment."