LATEST: Another 12 cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Kildare

A further 12 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in County Kildare. The figures are inclusive to midnight on Sunday, May 3, the latest date for which county breakdowns are available. The tally of diagnosed cases for Kildare now stands at 1,280. The county has the second-highest confirmed number of cases, after Dublin.

Another 23 people have died of the virus, bringing the death toll from Covid-19 to 1,339. As of 11am today, another 211 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Ireland, bringing the total number diagnosed so far to 21,983.

As of midnight Monday 4 May, 214,761 tests have been carried out. Over the past week, 61,707 tests were carried out and of these 2,280 were positive, giving a positivity rate of 3.7%.