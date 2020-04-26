LATEST: 25 more cases of Covid-19 diagnosed in County Kildare

Some 25 further cases of Covid-19 have been diagnosed in County Kildare, up to midnight on Friday, April 24, the latest date for which county breakdowns are available. That brings the total number of cases confirmed in Kildare to 1,028.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that another 26 people with Covid-19 have died, of which 23 were laboratory confirmed.

There have now been a total of 1,087 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of 1pm today, Sunday 26th April, the HPSC has been notified of 701 new confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 19,262 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Today’s data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Friday 24th April (18,431 cases), reveals:

· 57% are female and 42% are male

· the median age of confirmed cases is 49 years

· 2,576 cases (14%) have been hospitalised

· Of those hospitalised, 349 cases have been admitted to ICU

· 5,064 cases are associated with healthcare workers

· Dublin has the highest number of cases at 9,224 (50% of all cases) followed by Cork with 1,110 cases (6%)

· Of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 63%, close contact accounts for 33%, travel abroad accounts for 4%.