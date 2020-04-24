LATEST: Jump in Kildare Covid-19 figures as death toll tops 1,000

A further 79 cases of Covid-19 have been diagnosed in County Kildare. That's according to the latest figures released this evening by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre, which covered until midnight on Wednesday, April 21, the latest date for which county figures are available. That brings the total cases diagnosed in Kildare to 954.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that 37 people with laboratory confirmed Covid-19 in Ireland have died. The HPSC has also been informed that, to date, 185 probable deaths have occurred. A probable death is a death where a laboratory test has not been done but where a doctor believes a death is associated with Covid-19.

Therefore, there have now been 1,014 confirmed Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of 1pm today, the HPSC has been notified of 577 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 18,184 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “Every indicator to date suggests that the growth of this disease has either stabilised or suppressed. This is a testament to the efforts made by every individual across Ireland over recent weeks. There is no doubt that your efforts have saved many lives.

“It shows that when public health advice is followed, we can suppress this virus in the long term. Keep going.”