LATEST: 63 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Kildare

A further 63 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in County Kildare. That brings the county's total of diagnosed cases to 684, as of midnight on Thursday last, April 16 - the latest date for which county breakdowns are available.

Another 41 people have died from the disease in Ireland. Some 35 of today's reported deaths were located in the east of the country, and the median age of the deceased was 83. The death toll from the virus in Ireland now stands at 571.

The Health Protection Surveillance centre also confirmed today another 630 new cases of Covid-19 reported by Irish laboratories, with an additional 148 confirmed cases reported from a lab in Germany. There are now a total of 4,758 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.