LATEST: Number of Kildare cases of Covid-19 tops 500

Kildare has recorded its steepest day-on-day increase in Covid-19 so far. The latest county breakdown of figures, up to midnight on Monday, April 13, showed an increase of 66 cases on the previous day, bringing Kildare's tally so far to 509 cases.

This evening, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre said that a further 38 people have died of Covid-19. Some 29 deaths were located in the east, and the deceased had a median age of 84.

As of 1pm Wednesday April 15, the HPSC has been notified of the following cases;

· An additional 657 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 reported by Irish laboratories

· An additional 411 confirmed cases of Covid-19 reported by a laboratory in Germany

With the latest figures from Germany included, there are now a total of 12,547 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “We are continuing to monitor the course of this disease across a range of indicators – not only in the number of confirmed cases and deaths reported but also through hospital and ICU admissions, clusters and patterns of transmission.

“While a number of these parameters are going in a positive direction, it is clear that we need to keep going in our efforts, on an individual level, to limit the spread of this virus.”