LATEST: Another 20 cases of Covid-19 diagnosed in Kildare; 500 more nationwide

A further 20 people in County Kildare have been diagnosed with Covid-19, according to figures released this evening by the National Health Protection Service. That brings the number of confirmed cases in the Lilywhite county to 253, as of midnight on Tuesday, April 7, the latest date for which county breakdowns are available.

A further 28 people diagnosed with the disease have died, according to today's figures. Some 22 of those deaths were located in the east of the country, and the deceased had a median age of 84.

Another 500 cases were confirmed today nationwide, bringing the total number diagnosed in Ireland to 6,574. There have been 263 deaths.

Professor Philip Nolan, Chair of the NPHET Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group (IEMAG) and President of Maynooth University said: “We are at a very delicate and critical point in our response to this pandemic.”

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “The virus is still sustaining itself in our community. If we do not stay at home and practice physical distancing then we are not stopping the spread.

“It is crucial that each one of us take seriously the risks this virus poses, follows the guidelines and limit the opportunity for this virus to spread.

“We must follow the public health advice as closely as we possibly can so that we can limit the spread of the virus.

"Stay at home, practice physical distancing, practice hand hygiene, protect eachother."

Dr. Colm Henry, Chief Clinical Officer, HSE said; “I would like to acknowledge the enormous efforts of healthcare workers caring for patients in hospitals and the community. The best way people can show support for them is by staying at home and observing the guidelines. This keeps everyone safe.”