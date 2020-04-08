LATEST: 33 new Covid-19 cases in Kildare as national death toll rises by 25

The number of Covid-19 cases in county Kildare has risen to 233 as of midnight last Monday, April 6 - the latest date for which county-by-county breakdowns are available.

That represents an increase of 33 new diagnoses on the previous day's tally.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre announced this evening that a further 25 people with Covid-19 have died in Ireland. The deceased had a median age of 80, and 13 of those deaths were located in the east of the country. Some 18 had underlying health conditions. There have now been 235 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

Another 356 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Ireland as of 1pm this afternoon, with 6,074 cases now identified. 1,568 cases are associated with healthcare workers.Dr Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control has said that the probability of continued spread of COVID-19 is very high. The risk of exceeding the capacity of the health system remains high even in countries like Ireland where significant public health restrictions have been put in place.

“It is for these reasons that we continue to ask people to stay at home and to follow public health advice. While we know these measures are difficult especially as we approach a sunny, bank holiday weekend, the efforts we are seeing from the public are having an impact and making a real difference.”