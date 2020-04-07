LATEST: 25 more cases of Covid-19 diagnosed in Kildare as Irish death toll rises by 36

A further 25 cases of Covid-19 have been diagnosed in County Kildare, bringing the total number of cases identified in the county to 200. That's according to the latest figures, dated to midnight on Sunday last, available from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre.

Another 345 more cases of the virus were identified in Ireland today, bringing the total to 5,709. A further 36 people have died, bringing the total number of deaths to 210.

Of the latest deceased, 27 were from the east of the country, 19 were male and 17 female, and 24 had underlying health conditions. The median age of those who died was 81.