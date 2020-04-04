LATEST: 33 new Covid-19 cases diagnosed in Kildare as death toll rises by 17 in Ireland

Some 33 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed as diagnosed in County Kildare, as of midnight last Thursday - the latest date for which county breakdowns are available.

That brings the number of cases in Kildare to 136 in total. The daily figure is a significant jump on the small daily increases recorded to date - but may reflect a greater number of tests carried out in Kildare in that period.

The figures come as a further 17 people lost their lives in Ireland to the disease, according to the National Health Surveillance Centre. Some 15 of those deaths were located in the east of the country, one in the south and one in the west. The deceased had a median age of 77. There have now been 137 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

Another 331 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Ireland as of 1pm today, bringing the total to 4,604 cases diagnosed.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “This week, the National Public Health Emergency Team made a range of recommendations to support the response in nursing homes and long-term residential facilities to Covid-19. This remains a priority for our focused attention and we will continue to monitor the rate of infection within these environments and support the sector through this outbreak.

“The nationwide, collective effort to limit the spread of COVID-19 has been inspiring. We must keep up this effort, continue to protect the vulnerable in our society and ultimately flatten the curve.”