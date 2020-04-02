WATCH: Iconic Irish artist Don Conroy launches 'Draw with Don' Youtube channel to inspire a whole new generation

Iconic Irish artist Don Conroy has returned to launch his famed 'Draw With Don' series as a Youtube channel to inspire a whole new generation of budding young artists.

Conroy's regular appearances on RTÉ’s The Den endeared him to the nation and now the retired cult-hero has set up a Youtube channel to get people 'creative' during these challenging weeks.

Generations of Irish kids grew up watching and learning from Don, and some will get to share that experience with their own kids now. Conroy took to Twitter to make the announcement:

Due to popular demand I’ve officially launched my YouTube channel. Why not tune in and get creative with me https://t.co/v7zYo00DwW pic.twitter.com/Iilb2FEDEf March 31, 2020

In his first video, Don explained: “We all need a little bit of cheering up”.

“Today I’m going to teach you how to draw a clown.

“All you will need is a piece of paper and a pencil and you’ll be ready to draw.

“So let’s stay safe and stay creative together!,” he wrote.

Watch the first episode in all of its glory below: