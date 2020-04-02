Planning to exercise this weekend within your 2km radius? Best time to do it weather wise is...

Are you planning to exercise this weekend within your 2km radius?

Well, the best time to do it weather wise is Sunday morning, according to forecaster, Alan O'Reilly.

The weather will slowly breakdown with Sunday seeing strong winds and heavy rain in some areas, according to www.carlowweather.com.

Alan added: "Sunday morning will be the best time for outdoor exercise within 2km. After Sunday it looks good for Monday and Tuesday but risk of rain again Wednesday/Thursday."

You can check your permitted walking distance from your home at the 2kmfromhome.com site.