LATEST: 17 more Covid-19 deaths in Ireland; two more Kildare cases diagnosed

Another 17 people in Ireland have died of Covid-19, according to tonight's figures released by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre.

Eight of those deaths were in the east, three in the south, three in the north-west and three in the west of the country. The deceased included four women and 13 men, with a median reported age of 84. There have now been 71 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

There have been 325 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland, which brings the total in Ireland to 3,235.

The number of confirmed Kildare cases is 66, an increase of two on yesterday's figure.

According to the HPSC, to date, 30,213 tests have been carried out in laboratories across the country, as of midnight, Monday 30 March.

Over the past week, the positivity rate for tests carried out increased from 6% to 15%. Data reveals there are 118 clusters involving 494 cases

22% of clusters are located in private houses, 20% located in nursing homes and 18% located in hospitals.

In response to infections in long term residential care (nursing homes, disability and mental health) and homecare settings NPHET will work with the HSE to identify a number of measures which can be taken to strengthen support to staff and providers of nursing home care.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “The measures that we have recommended today should significantly enhance the preparedness and response to cases and outbreaks in nursing homes and other residential settings.

“As we have said from the beginning our efforts must be focused on protecting the most vulnerable to COVID-19 and these recommendations announced today seek to achieve this.”