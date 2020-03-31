Non-Covid-19 patients urged not to delay contacting their GPs if sick

The Irish College of General Practitioners has urged patients with non-Covid-19 related symptoms not to neglect their health, and to call their GP if they display worrying symptoms.

GPs are remaining open to help patients with non-coronavirus related symptoms as well as those worried they might have contracted Covid-19.

Dr Tony Cox, medical director of the ICGP, said: “A patient delaying consultation with their GP may subsequently lead to a more serious clinical issue.

“We ask our patients to please phone us initially to discuss their medical problem. The doctor will perform an assessment over the phone and assist in a number of potential ways. Many problems can be resolved over the phone or by video consultation.”

He added: “Some problems can be helped by the secure transfer of a prescription to the pharmacist. Others may need referral to other services.”

“A final group may need to see a doctor in person. For this group, the doctor will perform a safety assessment in order to ensure that the consultation can take place in a safe environment. This can offer the patient, the doctor and the practice staff the maximum level of safety possible.”

Dr Cox said: “We ask the public to please understand that whilst General Practice has changed its delivery of patient care during this COVID pandemic, nevertheless we remain open and available to our patients. Please contact us with your medical concerns as early as possible in the course of your illness in order to ensure the best treatment.”