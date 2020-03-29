Kildare County Council closes offices; essential services continuing

All of Kildare County Council's offices are to shut to members of the public, with immediate effect, due to the Covid-19 restrictions.

According to a statement released by KCC this evening, staff will now focus on delivering critical essential services to the Kildare Public throughout the pandemic.

Council staff will still be available to deal with queries via phone or email.

If you need to contact Kildare County Council, please avail of one of the following communication channels:

Email: customercare@kildarecoco.ie

Post: Áras Chill Dara, Devoy Park, Naas, Co.Kildare

Telephone: 045 980 200

Out of Hours: 1890 50 03 33

According to the statement, the Council’s Crisis Management Team met yesterday, Saturday, to consider and review Business Continuity measures to ensure that key essential services continue to be delivered.

A dedicated community support helpline will be established in Kildare County Council from Monday, March 30, to assist at risk members of the public in accessing non-emergency and non-medical supports and advice during the current public health emergency. The confidential phoneline service is being established by the new COVID-19 Kildare County Council Community Response Forum, which includes over a dozen agencies and organisations.

Kildare County Council’s response will continue to be informed by advice from the HSE and Public Health Authorities and is subject to ongoing review.