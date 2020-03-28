Kildare gardai mount Covid-19 checkpoint in Naas

Kildare gardai mounted a checkpoint on the Southern Link Road in Naas this morning, as part of a county-wide exercise to inform the public about the new Covid-19 travel restrictions.

Measures brought in last night by An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar to contain the spread of the disease include a travel ban for anyone not engaged in essential work, or travelling to buy items such as food or medicine.

The gardai intend to mount patrols and checkpoints across the country all this weekend to ensure that the public are in compliance with the new emergency regulations.