Student nurses are scheduled to take to the front line today without pay

Hundreds of Student nurses are scheduled to take to the front line today in the fight against Covid-19.

These students will be unpaid and begin their mandatory work placements as part of their college degree. Placements generally last six weeks and most third level nursing courses have work placements in almost every year of the degree.

Despite Minister for Health, Simon Harris' plea for medical staff to return to paid medical roles in the Irish health service, this offer of payment has not been extended to the trainee nurses and only refers to those who are fully qualified.

According to TheJournal.ie, the Irish Nurses and Midwifery Organisation (INMO) outlined that students who are taking up work placements should be paid for their efforts.

The INMO stated that “training should not be interrupted where possible. Proper supervisions continues during any training – and if interrupted for any reason which is not your fault, we will advocate for the best possible outcome."

The HSE has become exceptionally pressurised in recent days as the number of people with the coronavirus is expected to surpass 1,000 today.