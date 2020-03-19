The Freight Transport Association of Ireland calls for logistical support during Covid-19

The Freight Transport Association Ireland (FTAI) calls for emergency measures to support logistics through Covid-19.

The package of emergency measures introduced by government to support logistics businesses through COVID-19 represents a promising start but more action may be required for the industry to run at full capacity.

Aidan Flynn, General Manager of FTAI has stated that “businesses within the freight distribution and logistics sector are ready and willing to face the COVID-19 challenge head on but they need the right support from the Irish government and

European Commission to mitigate the impact on the supply chain"

New restrictions regarding mobility and reduced access to international markets represent a barrier for the industry. Therefore, the FTAI propose that restrictions on cabotage are reduced as this would remove the necessity for drivers to return home and thus enforce social distancing.

Under the updated drivers’ hours rules, the fortnightly limit for driving will increase from 90 hours to 112 hours. Drivers will therefore be entitled to drive an additional 22 hours a fortnight. In addition,the rules governing compulsory breaks have been relaxed.