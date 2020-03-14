Here's where to get Mass online this weekend in Kildare

Several Kildare parishes are will broadcast Mass live via webcam this weekend to cater for parishioners who cannot attend because of the coronavirus/Covid-19 restrictions.

Many of these Masses, particularly in larger churches, will not be open to the public to attend in person as the churches have shut to help stem the spread of the virus.

Details of Kildare Mass webcasts in the Kildare & Leighlin diocese are as follows:

Caragh

Saturday Vigil 6.30pm, Sunday 10am, St Patricks Day 10am, weekdays as normal

http://www.caraghparish.ie/parish-webcam/

Carbury

Saturday Vigil 7.30pm, Sunday 11am, St Patricks Day 11am

https://www.carburyparish.ie/our-parish/web-cam/

Clane

Normal schedule of Masses available via webcam. No Public Masses

http://www.claneparish.com/webcam/

Edenderry

Saturday 7pm, Sunday 11.30am, St Patricks Day 10am

http://www.edenderryparish.ie/our-parish/webcam/

Monasterevin

Sunday 11.30am, St Patricks Day 11.30am, Weekday masses as normal

http://monasterevinparish.ie/live-webcam/

Naas

WEEKDAYS:

7.30am Morning Prayer

10am Mass

5.30pm Evening Prayer & Rosary

8.30pm Night Prayer

WEEKENDS AND HOLY DAYS:

Saturday 7.30am Morning Prayer

Vigil, 6pm Mass

Sunday 7.30am Morning Prayer

11am Mass

5.30pm Evening Prayer & Rosary

https://www.naasparish.ie/our-parish/naas-webcam/

Newbridge

Saturday Vigil 6pm, Sunday 11am, Weekdays as normal

https://www.newbridgeparish.ie/parish-webcam/

Prosperous

Saturday 7.30pm, Sunday 10am, St Patricks Day 10am

https://prosperousparish.ie/webcam/