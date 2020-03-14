Here's where to get Mass online this weekend in Kildare
Kildare & Leighlin diocese webcams
Several Kildare parishes are will broadcast Mass live via webcam this weekend to cater for parishioners who cannot attend because of the coronavirus/Covid-19 restrictions.
Many of these Masses, particularly in larger churches, will not be open to the public to attend in person as the churches have shut to help stem the spread of the virus.
Details of Kildare Mass webcasts in the Kildare & Leighlin diocese are as follows:
Caragh
Saturday Vigil 6.30pm, Sunday 10am, St Patricks Day 10am, weekdays as normal
http://www.caraghparish.ie/parish-webcam/
Carbury
Saturday Vigil 7.30pm, Sunday 11am, St Patricks Day 11am
https://www.carburyparish.ie/our-parish/web-cam/
Clane
Normal schedule of Masses available via webcam. No Public Masses
http://www.claneparish.com/webcam/
Edenderry
Saturday 7pm, Sunday 11.30am, St Patricks Day 10am
http://www.edenderryparish.ie/our-parish/webcam/
Monasterevin
Sunday 11.30am, St Patricks Day 11.30am, Weekday masses as normal
http://monasterevinparish.ie/live-webcam/
Naas
WEEKDAYS:
7.30am Morning Prayer
10am Mass
5.30pm Evening Prayer & Rosary
8.30pm Night Prayer
WEEKENDS AND HOLY DAYS:
Saturday 7.30am Morning Prayer
Vigil, 6pm Mass
Sunday 7.30am Morning Prayer
11am Mass
5.30pm Evening Prayer & Rosary
https://www.naasparish.ie/our-parish/naas-webcam/
Newbridge
Saturday Vigil 6pm, Sunday 11am, Weekdays as normal
https://www.newbridgeparish.ie/parish-webcam/
Prosperous
Saturday 7.30pm, Sunday 10am, St Patricks Day 10am
https://prosperousparish.ie/webcam/
