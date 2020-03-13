Kildare Citizens Information offices to shut due to coronavirus/Covid-19 restrictions

All Kildare Citizens Information Services have closed for public drop in/face-to-face callers due to the current coronavirus/Covid-19 restrictions.

The closures will remain in place until Monday, March 30, but the office staff can still be contacted by phone or email.

The Newbridge office can be contacted at 0761 078300, email newbridge@citinfo.ie. The Maynooth office can be contacted at 0761 078100 or email maynooth@citinfo.ie.

The Citizens Information Service National Phone Line is available also 0761 074000 and information is also available on www.citizensinformation.ie

According to a service spokesperson, they have been experiencing high volumes of calls, but will get back to people who leave a message.

