That’s a fail: bad news all round at Naas NCT centre

Cars undergoing the National Car Test (NCT) at the Naas test centre over the next few weeks will automatically fail due to a fault with the car lifting machines at the centre.

A statement from the Road Safety Authority to the Leader confirmed that all cars, regardless of their mechanical condition, will fail as no lift inspection can be carried out on the car.

“Since the issue of the scissors lift in NCTS Centres has come to light the Road Safety Authority has been working with Applus and engaging with other relevant stakeholders to ensure that they are appraised of the issue and to establish the extent of the problem and possible resolutions.”

This also includes engagement with An Garda Síochána.

And motorists are being advised to keep a copy of the vehicle inspection report they receive from the test centre in their vehicle at all times to show gardai if stopped.

However a statement from the NCT has said that customers should note if a vehicle passes on lights, emissions, upper body exterior, vehicle interior, brakes, suspension and wheel alignment they will receive a vehicle inspection report stating “No Lift Inspection Done”, resulting in a fail result.

“This no way implies the vehicle has failed on the items tested it just addresses the fact that no lift inspection was carried out,” it states.

“A certificate will be issued when all testable items have been successfully completed. We are advised that the insurance industry will take a pragmatic view for policyholders and not penalise them for not having a valid NCT.”

Meanwhile the NCTS contractor Applus has confirmed it is working to resolve the issue with the lift supplier as a matter of the urgency and they expect to have some centre lifts coming back on line shortly.

And in keeping with existing practice motorists are being advised that they must rectify any defects that are detected on any part of the test that is conducted.

“Any defects will be identified, as usual, on the Vehicle Inspection Report and should be rectified at the earliest opportunity,” it stated.

“If their NCT is due, vehicle owners should make a booking as normal and keep their NCTS test date.”