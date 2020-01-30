Eleven months in jail for Kildare man caught with €2,200 of cocaine

A man convicted of having €2,200 of illegal drugs for sale has been jailed for 11 months at Naas District Court.

At the January 21 sitting, Adam McDonnell, 24, of 5 Springfield Close, Celbridge, was convicted of having the drugs for sale and supply at 55 Ryebridge Lawns, Kilcock, on October 7, 2017.

Before making his decision, Judge Desmond Zaidan said that Mr McDonnell was afraid to tell the gardai who his supplier was.

The judge went on to say that the drug trade is now targetting primary schools to try and get the young involved in the trade.

Garda Sergeant Jim Kelly said that following a search warrant cocaine with an estimated street value of €2,000 was found in 22 different bags, each priced at €100.

Sgt Kelly said Mr McDonnell has six previous convictions, the majority of them drugs offences, involving the possession of drugs.

David Powderly, solicitor, for Mr McDonnell, said his his client had been an illegal drug addict.

Three quarters of what he had was for his own use and he sold the other quarter on “to acquaintances, I won't call them friends.”

Mr Powderly continued: “It was used to feed his own habit,”said the solicitor who added that he told gardai he was afraid to give the name of his supplier.

“If he was traced (by the drug supplier) he would visited with extremely serious consequences.”

Mr Powderly said that tests showed that Mr McDonnell was now clean and had turned a corner.

Judge Zaidan said that drug abuse knew no boundaries. “It is getting worse,” he said.

He said that 75% in prison were there on illegal drug related matters.

Mr McDonnell has lodged an appeal against the sentence.