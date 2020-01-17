Athy man abused gardai after spending dole Christmas bonus on booze

A man who came before Athy District cour t on Tuesday, January 14 for being highly intoxicated in public after he got drunk on his dole Christmas bonus money was given the benefit of the Probation Act.

Jonathan Dempsey with an address listed as 12 Carbury Park, Athy came to the attention of gardai on December 2, 2019 at 3.35am.

The court heard that the defendant was gesturing and swearing at gardai at the time. His behaviour attracted a large crowd at Cutlery Road in Newbridge.

He has nine previous convictions and he apologised to the court.

He is not currently working and told the court that he was out Christmas shopping that day as he had gotten his bonus from the dole.

“I was doing my Christmas shopping and had a few cans,” he said.

“It was bonus week on the dole and I still had a few presents to get.”

Sgt Brian Jacob told the court that the defendant has been behaving him self in the last few years and has not come to the attention of the gardai.

He has three children.

Judge Desmond Zaidan told the defendant the money would be better spent on his children.

“Get a bike, go to the cinema with them - do something else,” he said.

The defendant told the court that he 'is trying' and that he didn't know why he got so drunk and behaved the way that he did.

“I'll give him a chance but the gardai have better things to be doing,”Judge Zaidan said.