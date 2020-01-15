No school warden needed for busy Monastrevin street

A motion has been made for the council to conduct a cost-benefit analysis of solutions to deal with serious traffic threats to students a primary school in Monasterevin.

Cllr Fiona McLoughlin Healy tabled the motion at this month's Kildare and Newbridge area meeting which was held on Wednesday, January 15.

It stated that the students of Scoil Eimhin Naofa in Drogheda street would benefit from an examination of the possible options for traffic calming, a safe pedestrian crossing and / or a school warden.

CllrMcLoughlin Healy said that as there is no yellow box for traffic on the street this results in a back up of traffic during school peak times.

“There is no flow of traffic and it is very dangerous for the pupils,” she said. “There is one sign about children crossing the road and it is hidden behind a tree.”

A report was given by the council safety officer Declan Keogh that the need for a school warden was looked at by the council however he said the street does not require a warden as cars cannot move fast during peak times.

“As a result it is not that dangerous and it is not good to be scare mongering,” he said.

Cllr McLoughlin Healy said that she was shocked to hear that the traffic is so bad that 'there is no requirement for a warden'.

It was agreed that the council would look at installing a yellow box for traffic flow.