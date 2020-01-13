Kildare Farm Foods opens sensory garden and playground

Kildare Farm Foods, based in Rathmuck, has opened a Sensory Garden and Playground which they have dedicated to long term supporter and Nua Healthcare Service User Jason.

Jason has worked in Kildare Farm Foods on an outreach programme from Nua Healthcare for the past 5 years and he marked his 51st birthday on the day of the opening.

Jason is pictured with Eddie and Sinead Sexton cutting the ribbon on the new Garden and Playground. Jason’s sister Cindi was also in attendance along with Sinead Cahill and Alan Pillinger of Nua Healthcare and many of Jason’s friends in Nua.

The Nua Outreach team work closely with people receiving support from Nua, preparing them for taking on employment opportunities in the community.

The owners of Kildare Farm Foods, the Sexton Family, decided to create a sensory garden & playground and dedicate it especially to Jason such has been his contribution.

Nua Healthcare wishes to congratulate Jason and sincerely thank Kildare Farm Foods for all that they do in partnership with Nua and the people they are privileged to support throughout the year.

All are welcome to come along and enjoy the new garden.