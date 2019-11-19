Newbridge boys bare all for calendar fundraiser

The Calendar Boys are 12 brave men willing to “bare all” for an extremely worthy local charity in Newbridge.

Their 2020 calendar for Newbridge Cancer Support Group was officially launched in O’Rourkes bar on Friday evening.

Organised by local woman Siobhan Hurley, who pulled this all together, the goal was to raise money for the local Newbridge Cancer Support Group and also acknowledge that everyone involved in the project had at some point been affected by cancer.

The calendar proceeds will go towards supporting those currently going through treatment, to celebrate the success stories and to remember those we have lost from the local community. Getting into the spirit of it below is Fintan Dixon.

“The Calendar Boys initiative started out as all good ideas usually do during the weekly bar banter in the local of a Friday evening,” said PRO Mary Doyle.

“They arrived into O’Rourkes bar one Saturday morning equipped with suitable props and allowed the talented Tom Cash to capture their “personalities” perfectly.”

So far the calendar has raised over €3,200 and rising. The calendar can be purchased from O’Rourke's Pub on Main Street. It will also be available at the Town Hall Cottage Market on December 7.

“Whether you proudly put this calendar on your wall for all to see — or hide it in a drawer for fear of what lies within, know you have supported and contributed to an extremely important local cause,” she added.

“By purchasing this calendar you have helped these 12 men and one warrior woman accomplish their ‘naked’ ambition.”

The 12 brave men, who appear in the 2020 calendar each month were snapped by Tom Cash Photography.

Thanks were also extended to the many sponsors who kindly donated to the calendar, and to Greg and Geraldine Dobey of Cartridge House.

The Irish Cancer Society offers cancer support services around the Kildare to ensure that no matter where you are, you’ll have access to safe and confidential support.

There are many kinds of cancer support services on offer , but all of them provide a setting where cancer patients can talk to each other about living with cancer.

If you have an idea for your own fundraising event contact the Irish Cancer Support Service for more details.

Holding your own fundraising event is a fun, rewarding experience and can make a real difference in the fight against cancer.