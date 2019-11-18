Council outline next steps in €5M Barrow Blueway for south Kildare

The Council has outlined the next steps in the establishment of the 46km Blueway for South Kildare.

A motion was tabled at this month's Athy Area meeting which was held on Monday, November 18 in council chambers.

Cllr Mark Wall requested that the council outline the next steps in the process and that the council establishes a committee from all the interested areas along the Blueway in the wake of the recent €5 million funding allocation.

The meeting heard that the project will be managed by the strategic projects and public realm team in collaboration with Waterways Ireland. There will also be a need for substantial input from Into Kildare, LEO, elected members, local communities, businesses, landowners and other relevant stakeholders.

Once the funding terms and conditions have been received a project prestart meeting with Waterways Ireland and Laois County Council will be arranged to discuss detailed design requirements, project milestones and timelines.

Members were praised for having the foresight to assign €80,000 of their LPT funds last year for the Blueway Project.

The Barrow Blueway is a 46km walking and cycling trail along the towpath of the Grand Canal Barrow line from Lowtown in Robertstown through Rathangan, Monasterevin and Athy.

The project received planning permission in April of this year and funding this month.