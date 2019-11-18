Call for rural lighting to combat crime in Athy area

The need for rural lighting to be provided by the council in the Athy Municipal District meeting was raised at this month's meeting, which was held on Monday, November 18.

Cllr Mark Wall asked if the council could confirm that funding will be allocated for the provision of rural public lights in the forthcoming council budget?

He said that lighting is needed in rural areas to combat increasing crime and rural isolation.

He said that rural crime is on the increase and that local rural areas have been the scene of a number of burglaries lately.

“Public lighting protects citizens,” he said.

The meeting heard in response that there is no proposal for funding the provision of additional rural public lights in the Athy area.

The allocated budget will be used for essential repairs and maintenance of the existing lighting stock, members were told.

The roads department, members were told are not against rural lighting, however the council can only work within the defined budget.

Meanwhile a Lighting Retrofit Project will commence in 2020 and the project is anticipated to deliver a significant reduction in enery costs and contribute to the Council's Climate Action Strategy.

Members heard that this will cost €9 million to install and will take up to two years for the council to recover costs and make savings from the scheme.