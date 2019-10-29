Meeting held to seek progress on Curragh Management Plan

Kildare South TD and Chairman of the Fine Gael Parliamentary Party Martin Heydon held a recent meeting between the Minister of Defence and his officials and senior officials of Kildare County to seek a roadmap towards the establishment of a conservation and management plan for the Curragh Plains.

“We all know the fantastic amenity that the Curragh Plains is to Kildare,” Deputy Heydon said.

“Like many I have been frustrated at progress in developing a land management plan for the Plains and obtain a more collaborative approach to better manging this great asset by bringing all parties together.

“I asked the Minister with the responsibility for Defence Paul Keogh to organise a meeting between his officials and senior management of Kildare County Council which he and I would also attend.”

The meeting, which took place recently in Dail Eireann was described as constructive by Deputy Heydon who added that plans were set out for future engagement between the Department and Kildare County Council.

He added that following on from need to strengthen the stewarding system on the Curragh Plains, the Department hired additional resouces to police the Curragh plains earlier this year. Meanwhile a collaborative approach with the council and the Department of Defence will be required. “Kildare County Council also have plenty to offer towards developing a future management and conservation plan for what is one of our Counties greatest resources so a joint approach should be a benefit.”