Moone village rallies to restore church

The community of Moone is rallying to restore the church through fundraisers and grant applications to cover the estimated construction costs of €280,000. A total of €77,000 has been collected to date for phase one of the refurbishment, which include repairs to the stained glass window in the church.

According to Nicola Martin, locals Chris and Sandra Berry of The Berries Scaffold Design & Consultancy Ltd have donated the design of the scaffold and labour to provide materials and logistics free of charge giving huge savings to the project.

The large stained window will be removed for repairs and the front gable of church will be completed with phase one.

“We have an amazing team on our committee from old to young and without them none of this would be possible," said Nicola. "So a big thank you to all the work and effort that they all put in. We have a lot of community people and groups hosting and donating to this cause as they are securing the church for future generations and a huge thank you to them. We have been hitting the local businesses for spot prizes, donations and sponsorship and they have all been wonderfully generous with us. Michael English is having a concert in the church on January 26, and all profits will be donated to our project. We are having a Christmas family evening on December 16 at 7.30pm and the Army Band have agreed to play. This will be a Moone Magical event and definitely worth coming along to.”

The next phase will include a roof replacement.