Appeal withdrawn over St Paul's new school tendering in Monasterevin

The Action Group campaigning for a new building at St Paul’s Secondary School in Monasterevin have expressed their relief after a second appeal lodged to the High Court, appealing the tender shortlist process for the new school, has been withdrawn.

The Action Group released a statement last week to address fears of another hold up for the long -awaited new school after it was revealed that an appeal had been lodged by Galway-based contractors Glenman Corporation Limited.

The group expressed their dismay that the same building contractors had put in a second appeal against the tendering process as they didn’t make the shortlist.

The complaint, which has since been withdrawn, was lodged to the High Court to be heard on November 11. Vowing the fight it head on the Action Group also sent a letter to the contractors expressing their concerns and asking them to reconsider their legal action.

“To say there is anger out there is an understatement. We would like to remind Glenman that there are children, the future of our country, embroiled in this saga,” the letter stated.

By Friday evening, the group received the news that the complaint had been withdrawn.

They welcomed the news adding that the focus now is on the new build.

Hopes delayed

It was previously hoped that the new school would be delivered before the end of 2019, but a court case related to the tendering process late last year has delayed the process.

The Department of Education confirmed last November that the tendering for the new building for St Paul’s had been postponed due to a legal case against them.

Glenman had not responded to a request for comment on the matter at the time of going to press.