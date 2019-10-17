Bord na Mona decarbonisation plans unveiled in Newbridge

Kildare South TD Martin Heydon has welcomed the recent announcement by Bord na Mona that over 200 jobs for employees transitioning from peat related activities will be created under the peatland rehabilitation programme.

He was speaking following the announcement of Bord na Mona’s decarbonisation plans in Newbridge on Wednesday, October 16.

”Bord na Mona’s “Brown to Green Strategy” adopted last year is providing results as they confirmed a €1.6bn development programme that will benefit the midlands and is strongly aligned to Government policies. The plan ensures that by 2025, 80% of company revenues and employment will be derived from green business.

“Proposals to support employees to transition away from peat based activities into opportunities in Bord na Monas green businesses and peatland rehabilitation activities will be a boost to Bord na Mona workers all across the midlands including Kildare where Bord na Mona is headquartered.

“This announcement comes just a week after the Government confirmed a €31m Just Transition Programme for the midlands to include funding for peat rehabilitation, upgrading of social houses and the appointment of a Just Transition Commissioner to oversee the changes.

“Having recently met with staff representatives from Bord na Mona in Newbridge, I understand their concerns and look forward to assisting the company as they work with Government to secure the future of the its employees across the Midlands.