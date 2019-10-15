Athy House Alarm scheme for older persons extended

Out of 42 applications for house alarms for older persons in Athy, only 13 have been completed while 24 are awaiting responses from applicants.

A motion was raised by Cllr Aoife Breslin on the issue at the October sitting Athy District Municpal meeting, which was held last Monday, October 14.

In total, 37 out of the 42 applications have been approved for the scheme for which a total of €15,000 was allocated in 2018-2020.

The members heard that although the value of the approvals is €19,000, only €6,046 has been paid out to date.

A follow up on all incomplete applications will be carried out and the council has committed to continue to accept applications for house alarms until the end of the year at least.