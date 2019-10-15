Athy’s Emily Square redevelopment one step closer

Members of Athy Muncipal District were given an update on the €2m plus plans for the regeneration of Emily Square at this month’s meeting which was held last Monday, October 14.

The next step in the project which will see Emily Square redeveloped into a multi-functional space for the people of Athy, is that it will go to tender.

Members were given a briefing on the project and heard that a meeting to discuss traffic management around the square will take place later in the week.

A meeting with local traders is also in the pipeline and will be organised when the council are clear on the construction timelines for the square.

Meanwhile a central feature of the square will be the town tree.

This was described as a large deciduous tree located there to have a strong presence on the street, and to become affectionately known as the ‘town tree’.

It will provide a seating area to emphasise the importance of this location as a meeting place. It will also be professionally specified and planted, so to avoid the issues experienced previously with roots damaging the pavements

It will create a more accessible, de-cluttered and attractive space while also improving pedestrian access and safety, ensuring pedestrians of all ages can enjoy the square. It will also provide a more appropriate setting for buildings and monuments that are intrinsic to the heritage of Athy, accentuating the unique features of the former Town Hall.

Councillors were told the redeveloped square will give the people of Athy a flexible multi-use event space which will transform the square’s ability to be used in support of local businesses and to host a wide range of events.

Councillors all welcomed the designs.