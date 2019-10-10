Agressive man with 'supernatural' strength caused €1,200 of damage to Athy Garda Station

A man who was before Athy District Court for causing €1,200 worth of damage to garda property and driving on the wrong side of the road was sentenced to eight months in prison at Athy District Court on Tuesday, October 8.

David Kavanagh, with an address listed as 52 Kilcronan Court, Clondalkin, Dublin 22 came to the attention of gardai on March 17, 2017 when he was observed driving at Leinster Street in Athy on the wrong side of the road and stumbling out of the vehicle at 11.55pm.

He was arrested and taken to Athy Garda station where shortly afterwards on March 18, he became so violent and aggressive, he kicked a table and managed to pull up a chair that was bolted to the floor like a ‘supernatural' person. He also refused to give a sample of his urine.

Inspector Brian Jacob said the damage caused amounted to €1,200. The court heard he had 33 previous convictions including assault and the possession of a firearm.

His barrister Aisling Murphy said that her client is 40 years of age and has little recollection of the incident. She said that he has since been diagnosed with psychosis due to a very traumatic life.

He lost four members of his family in short succession and received no counselling and is a former drug user who stopped 14 years ago after the birth of his child.

She said he brings his two children to school and is on disability due to a hernia problem and has a third child due soon.

“He is apologetic for the damage caused,” she said.

Judge Desmond Zaidan said that it was a serious incident.

“The level of aggression shown was extremely high,” he said. “This man hasn’t learned any lessons whatsoever.”

He sentenced him eight months in custody.