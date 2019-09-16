Longer hours proposed for Athy recycling centre

Kildare County Council is in discussions with The Athy Recycling Centre to extend open hours with a view to including Wednesdays from 8am to 3.45pm.

Cllr Aoife Breslin tabled a motion to request longer hours to help the council combat illegal dumping at this month's area meeting which was held earlier today on Monday, September 16 at Aras Chill Dara in Naas.

Councillors heard that the proposed change will mean the centre will be open for four days from Wednesday to Saturday.

However this will be only for a trial period of three months. Cllr Breslin urged the council to consider extending the trial period adding that 'this was not a long time.'

"The amount of money it will cost will be off set by the illegal rubbish collections we make every year, we have to balance it out," she said.

