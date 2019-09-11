Young man put under pressure to steal two bikes in Naas - Kildare court hears

A young man who was before Athy District Court on Tuesday, September 10 for stealing two bicycles to the value of €1,300 must donate €70 to St Vincent de Paul and pay compensation to the owners of the bicycles.

The defendant who was a young person at the time of the offence pleaded guilty to stealing the bikes on June 24, 2017 at Maudlin's Industrial Estate in Naas.

The court heard that the defendant, who is currently serving a prison sentence on another matter, was in the company of an older man at the time. The court heard that he felt under pressure from the older man to carry out the thefts. The defendant jumped out of a car being driven by the older man and stole the first bike from a rack worth €1000 at 6.46pm. They returned later that evening and he took the second bike worth €300. The bikes were not recovered. His barrister Aisling Murphy told the court that her client was still a juvenile at the time and was 'very easily led'. He left school before his junior cert and now has a baby on the way. "He felt under pressure from an older man at the time to keep a status in the group," she said. "He has a job waiting for him when he gets out and he has the support of his family."

Judge Miriam Walsh ordered that he pay €500 in compensation in total to the bike owners.

"These matters can be struck out if the money is paid within six months," Judge Walsh said.