Cash left on top of briquettes stolen from shed in Newbridge

Gardai are appealing for witnesses after cash was stolen from a shed overnight in Dara Park in Newbridge.

The owner had left €50 in a plastic container on top of the briquettes in the shed on September 5 at 7.30pm.

The following morning the shed had been broken into and the container was gone.

The raiders had left two bails of briquettes were left outside the shed.

If you have any information contact Kildare gardai on 045 527730.