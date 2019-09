Kildare gardai found €10,000 worth of cannabis herb in a house in Newbridge on September 6 last.

Gardai excuted a warrant to search the house in the Millfield Manor area of Newbridge.

According to gardai cannabis herb to the value of €10,000 was located in the search.

A suspect was found on site who is known to the gardai and a file will now be prepared for the DPP.

