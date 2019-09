Kildare gardai are appealing for information after a shed was raided at Bord na Mona in Rathangan on September 1, 2019 between 2.30pm and 6.30pm.

Entry was gained to the shed and two motorbikes were stolen in the raid.

Gardai did not yet have a value of the two motorbikes.

Contact Kildare gardai with any information on 045- 527731.